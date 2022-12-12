CORBIN — There's plenty of work planned this week for I-75.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 11 Office announced that both the north- and south-bound lanes will have lane closures on Tuesday at the Goldbug Bridge (mile point 14.5) due to bridge maintenance.
Northbound traffic is scheduled to be reduced to one lane with the right lane closed from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Then southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with the right lane expected to be closed from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
This project is in addition to intermittent right lane closures that are expected to last much of the week in the southbound lane of I-75 between mile points 25 and 15.
The lane closures were expected to begin Monday and continue through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for slide and ditching operations.
KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zones and use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
