MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists shoulder closures will take place on I-75 from mile points 20.045 to 24.688 in Whitley County beginning Wednesday, July 26, until Thursday, October 12.
The shoulder closures are needed to accommodate guardrail replacement and ditching and shouldering in advance of milling and paving operations for mainline.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
