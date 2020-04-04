CORBIN — “It was a sweet feeling of community that I hadn’t felt with my neighbors,” said Phillip Johnson. “It pulled the neighbors together and it got them out of their homes, briefly.”
Phillip Johnson and his wife Peggy are holding 10-minute piano concerts from within their home in Blair Park for their neighbors on Sunday afternoons as a sense of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. While they started having one on Saturday and Sunday, they decided to move forward with just the Sunday gathering as it's a little bit slower that day for everyone.
The idea came about from all the things that the people in Italy have been doing. Johnson said he’s watched residents in other cities that live in these large apartment complexes open their windows and sing songs to encourage each other and they burst out into song as a communal way of pulling together as a country while dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
“With that in mind, my wife and I decided to do something similar for our neighborhood,” said Johnson.
According to Johnson, most of his neighbors are retired and there are several widows that live on the street.
Johnson and his wife met in piano class during seminary. The first thing they bought when they married was a grand piano. It’s a studio piano with a lot of sound so it’s perfect for a neighborhood concert.
Johnson’s wife sent an email letting individuals in the neighborhood know that on 3 p.m. on Saturday the couple was going to open their doors and windows and play.
And for approximately 10 minutes they did just that.
Johnson started with a solo, then he and his wife did a duet and they closed with a congregational hymn as neighbors joined in singing the first verse and chorus of "How Great Tho Art".
“There was a real sense of community warmth,” said Johnson. “A sense of we’re all in this together and we can do this.”
One neighbor who had recently lost a pet told Johnson she had been looking forward to 3 o’clock all day.
Johnson has found some bright spots in the pandemic such as finding out the name of their mailman and through an evening walk getting to know some neighbors — at a distance of course.
Strangers are becoming friends as a slower way of life is setting in.
