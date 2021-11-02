Hundreds of trick-or-treaters turned out to Trick or Treat on Main in downtown Corbin Friday afternoon. The rain didn't stop anyone from coming out on Friday as children, parents, family, friends and pets were dressed in costume and lined up and down the street. Businesses along Main Street as well as downtown businesses on Kentucky Avenue and other organizations and city departments were represented and armed with thousands of pieces of candy to welcome the trick-or-treaters. | Photos by Erin Cox

