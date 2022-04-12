The Knox-Whitley Humane Association hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza on Friday afternoon. With a $10 donation, children of all ages had the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Easter bunny, as well as hunt for 250 eggs that had been hidden throughout the inside of the humane association due to the weather. Kids had a chance to find prizes eggs which included toys and kids meal coupons for Texas Roadhouse. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Humane Association hopping with Easter Eggstravaganza
