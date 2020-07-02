Huff retains state representative seat

TRI-COUNTY — Republican incumbent Regina Huff will remain state representative in the 82nd District, which includes Whitley and part of Laurel County.
This is Huff’s sixth race since she began her stint in political office. On Tuesday afternoon she told the Times-Tribune she is relieved, grateful and humbled by the experience.
“I didn’t really have any idea in terms of the turnout when this all began, but to have such a large turnout and have a good sound victory — that truly is humbling,” said Huff, who added that more than anything she just wants to do a good job. “When you put your name on a ballot you’re looking for affirmation that you have done a good job and I’m grateful to be seen from the voters that they think I’m doing a good job.”
Like so many others in the Commonwealth, Huff was also concerned with the uniqueness of the way in which this unprecedented election would be handled due to COVID-19 but she is pleased with the turnout.
“I do think that the early voting opportunity gives people more opportunity to participate in the process and I think the more that participate the better representative you get,” said Huff.
Huff received 5,435 votes in Whitley County and 864 votes in Laurel County while challenger Matt Anderson received 2,564 in Whitley County and 474 in Laurel County.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huff said helping small businesses and individuals through the economic crisis is one of her top priorities. She said she understands so many have invested their savings and dreams into businesses and she plans to look at ways to offer some relief or a tax break.
Being chair of the education committee Huff is currently working to see that students return to school in as much of a normal setting as possible.
“I think that it’s important that we get back to school but also offer those that are concerned an opportunity to be able to do something online,” said Huff. “That’s a big priority to me right now, to get back to normalcy in the education system.”
Looking at ways to craft a budget that is fair and just to everyone who has struggled during the COVID-19 outbreak is something that Huff is passionate about. She’s concerned with those that are going months without income at no fault of their own.
“In southeastern Kentucky we don’t have three or four months of contingency in the bank to see us through such a time,” she said. “I think sometimes that’s forgotten in the political realm and I keep beating that home. We’re struggling. It’s weighed on my mind.”
Huff said she’s working to see that the people get what they are promised and the ramifications are as few as possible.
She added that she is extremely thankful to the citizens of Whitley and Laurel Counties.
