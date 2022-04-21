FRANKFORT, Ky. – Whitley County will receive $11,835,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects. The announcement came the day after lawmakers adjourned a legislative session that resulted in a state spending plan that makes significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and wastewater, and broadband.
“With this being my last session in the legislature, I am proud of the significant infrastructure investment in Whitley County,” said Representative Regina Huff. “My hope is that these investments will be critical to the safety and quality of life for generations to come.”
The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.
The Whitely County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:
- $2,000,000 for a design study for widening of 1-75 to 6 lanes in from the Kentucky/Tennessee state line milepoint 0 to milepoint 20
- $321,000 to install guardrail on KY-1064
- $198,000 to install guardrail on KY-779
- $16,000 to install guardrail on KY-312
- $95,000 to install guardrail on KY-856
- $51,000 to install guardrail on KY-727
- $69,000 to install guardrail on KY-836
- $11,000 to install guardrail on KY-204
- $869,000 for a bridge project on KY-204 at Youngs Creek
- $4,400,000 to address condition of I-75 from milepoint 20.045 to milepoint 25.4
- $1,500,000 to improve safety and mobility on US 25W from milepoint 13.3 to milepoint 14.6. Included in this reconstruction will be approximately 1.3 miles of roadway to be widened and improved, an approximately 250' bridge replacement over Watts Creek, an approximately 150'
- $2,540,000 to reconfigure existing intersection of KY-92 and Penny Lane to improve safety along at intersection. Construct new connector road between KY-92 and Penny Lane. Reconfigure traffic operation along Penny Lane between KY-92 and new connector road
These projects come on the heels of other infrastructural updates that are happening within this fiscal year. In addition to the appropriation for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, Whitley County received $16,820,000 to improve freight mobility and reduce congestion on US-25W from KY-727 to KY-3041, $154,000 to install guardrail on KY-1064, $71,000 install guardrail on KY-779, $20,000 install guardrail on KY-26, $129,000 install guardrail on KY-856, $15,000 install guardrail on KY-727, and $260,000 widen Black Diamond Road.
In addition to HB 242, lawmakers also crafted a two-year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 57 general aviation airports.
“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Representative Huff for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”
For further information about this legislation or any other actions taken by the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov.
