During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses considered essential are finding ways to continue operations while limiting the spread of illness. One such company is Senture, one of the largest employers in Laurel County with approximately 2,200 employees. Senture provides services such as inbound and outbound contact services, technical support, data management, sales, and new customer acquisition.
"Most all our services are critical to the operation of various federal government agencies, which impact things such as trucking, medical benefits for veterans and current military personnel, senior citizen health benefits, travel security, and student loans. As such, we have worked hard to sustain operations while protecting our most precious asset — our people," said Chris Deaton, president and CEO of Senture. "We pride ourselves on the motto it's 'All About the People.' Those are not just words we live by, it's the creed by which we run our company. During this difficult time in our nation, we are working hard to keep our employees safe while working to also keep them employed."
For the previous few weeks, the company has worked towards setting up work from home for their employees. On March 23, Senture deployed over 800 of its employees to work from home; March 24, sent home an additional 125; and by March 25, that number exceeded 1,300 agents working from home.
"It is important that I explain the difficulties we have encountered in more quickly deploying our agents to work from home," said Deaton. "Our first hurdle was to secure approval from each federal agency to relax security protocols to allow our agents to work from home temporarily. I am happy to report that with only one exception, all agencies have now agreed to allow our agents to work from home.
"Our second obstacle has been to procure and receive the necessary hardware and software to allow our employees to work from home," he added. "Implementing a work-at-home solution for our clients is far more difficult than simply taking a computer home, plugging it in, and having everything work properly."
Deaton explained that this is a complicated endeavor from Senture's IT resources to implement and effectively secure connectivity. While doing so, the company must ensure the Personal Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of its clients remain private. "Our efforts have been greatly hampered with the significant supply chain disruption," Deaton continued. "With the large number of businesses that are deploying workers to home, we found ourselves vying for the same available equipment. However, I am pleased to report that our testing is complete for all but one client, and as we receive the necessary hardware, we are sending agents home in the timeline previously outlined."
Senture has spent -- with no expectation of recovery -- nearly $500K in additional technical infrastructure related to its COVID-19 response. Deaton calls this action a necessary investment for Senture's employees to ensure they can stay safe while being able to pay their bills.
For those unable to work from home, Senture has followed the CDC guidelines for sanitizing and disinfecting all work and common areas throughout its facilities. The cleaning staff are working diligently to clean every surface, using methods, chemicals and products that the CDC says is effective against COVID-19.
"In addition, we are practicing the recommended social distancing requirements — not only in our production environment but also in our common areas. We have supplied all of our employees with a continuous array of information and guidelines from the CDC and other trusted sources to combat COVID-19. We deeply care for our people and have taken extraordinary measures to safeguard their health, well-being, and ability to continue to provide for themselves and their families," said Deaton.
