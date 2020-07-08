CORBIN — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
Lynn Camp Basketball Coach Rodney Clarke’s Lady Wildcats are among those teams.
Lynn Camp struggled to a 4-26 record this past season, and are looking to be much improved in 2020-21.
But a later start to any type of workouts, combined with no summer basketball games being played, could play a role if the Lady Wildcats have improved.
“It hurts us from a competition standpoint, only having one senior last season and only having one senior again this season, we are still young. With youth, they need to compete,” Clarke said.
One positive that has taken place due to the pandemic is having this year’s KHSAA dead period canceled.
“I think most people were hoping for the dead period to be eliminated, with that being the case, it allows us to get some type of rhythm without having a break in there because of the dead period,” Clarke said.
The pandemic did play a role in Clarke having to cancel his program’s summer basketball camp.
“Not being able to hold camps and fundraise for our program will hurt financially,” he admitted. “Those are the things I would like to see what the school board is going to do in order to help the sports programs.”
With hopes of a basketball season being played, Clarke admitted he can’t wait for his team to get to work.
“Hearing the sounds of sneakers on the gym floor will be music to my ears, I get excited just thinking about it,” he admitted. “I'm extremely excited about the girls' growth and development. I truly feel like this can be a turnaround year for them, with eight girls, and returning six of the eight playing major minutes, a good offseason is crucial for the Lady Cats.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
