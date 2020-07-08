CORBIN — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
Corbin Basketball Coach Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds are among those teams.
Corbin made strides last season, finishing with a 17-13 record, and just missed out on earning a trip to the 13th Region Tournament.
The Lady Redhounds look to be improved this upcoming season but a later start to any type of workouts, combined with no summer basketball games being played, could play a role in Corbin’s success this upcoming season.
“You know missing summer basketball has had an effect on our program in the sense of changing our normal, which is the new buzzword being shopped around,” Wilson said. “I hate it for the players who work and enjoy being able to get the summer games in because it gives them another chance to fight for positions and show improvements they have made.
“Other than missing the games, I feel that our program is still in a good place,” he added. “We have had many girls who have been working on their own and who are very excited to get rolling again. The break was a good eye-opener, I believe, for everyone involved. We are now able to go two days a week on a very restricted basis as far as workouts are concerned, and I feel that we all just look forward to the day we are told that we can fully workout as we once knew."
There have been positives, though.
Wilson believes the KHSAA’s dead period being eliminated was an important step for many reasons for the players and coaches.
“The biggest of those reasons being it allowed for coaches and players to get back together,” he said. “On the other side of that, I don't feel that programs gain a big advantage because of vacations and things that are typically planned during dead period as well as the new restrictions regarding workouts that have been set in place. I was personally glad they decided to do away with the dead period because I have been chomping at the bit to get back in front of our players and start laying the groundwork for the upcoming season. We are trying our best to provide the best normal we can for our players and to help them understand that we want nothing more than to get this thing rolling again.”
Wilson said he was “ecstatic” once he found out he and his coaches would be able to interact with the Lady Redhound players.
“Just being able to get everyone back to some type of a normal was very important to me,” he said. “To see an athlete smile as they walk back into the gym for the first time in months and see some of their teammates is something truly special. This pandemic caused coaches and athletes to be away from their particular sports for the longest they had ever been in their entire life, which is truly an eye-opening and difficult experience for anyone involved in sports.
“For me personally, it's the longest I have ever been away from the game; both during my time as a player, as well as being a coach,” Wilson added. “So for me to get back into the gym and be able to interact with my players and do the thing that I have always loved to do was something I have been extremely anxious and excited about.”
Like most teams across the Tri-County and state, Wilson’s program hosts an annual basketball camp (Wilson also has youth basketball leagues) but those didn’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For our program, camps and basketball leagues play an important part in setting us up financially for the season ahead,” he said. “It definitely hurt our program financially not being able to host these camps this summer. Everyone has been hit by this pandemic financially and it is my hope that we all persevere and continue to work to provide the best for our students, players, and our community.
“It is going to take the entire community coming together to ensure we all come out stronger when this pandemic is over,” he added. “I feel strongly that we will be stronger and much more resilient when all is said and done.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.