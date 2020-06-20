Hoskins' platform includes improving infrastructure, protecting education and healthcare

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 90TH DISTRICT - A former educator and a church goer is how Ralph Hoskins, the Democratic candidate for the 90th District state representative race, describes himself.
"I am a former educator. I spent my life in education. I am a firm solid believer in my church; I go to church every Sunday, except for the last couple of months. I have worked with children in the education process for over 34 years and I loved every minute of it," said Hoskins.
"I am a firm believer that we have got a great country - we need some improvements obviously, we need to move forward," said Hoskins.
Education leadership, a "vision for what Eastern Kentucky needs" and work with healthcare and protecting local health departments are some of the qualifications Hoskins said he has that can help bring about the improvements.
"I am running because I lost my wife back in 2015, and we had adopted our two grandchildren. I have got a 14-year-old son and a 17-year-old daughter and they both look at me and tell me they are not coming back to Eastern Kentucky after they finish their school - professional school, college, however they decide to go. They think there are better places elsewhere, so I am running to improve the quality of life in Eastern Kentucky so that my children see a future here for them," said Hoskins.
Hoskins said that his platform consists of planks including improvements to infrastructure, protecting education and healthcare.
"We need a four lane road from Hazard to London in the worst way," said Hoskins. "Without roads, you can't have industry and we can't have the tourism that we need."
"If we had a four lane road from Hazard to London, we would have a four lane all the way from Virginia all the way over into Tennessee right straight through Eastern Kentucky. That is what we need. It would give us a crosswalk with I-75," said Hoskins. "We need fresh water - we need a lake for Eastern Kentucky, and I think it would be a doable thing if we worked at it together."
Hoskins said education is vital to achieving improvement.
"Eastern Kentucky has to have a good solid educational system if we are ever going to survive and move forward," said Hoskins.
He believes one way to improve education is by opening vocational schools at night.
Hoskins said his top priority would be to unite the legislators in Frankfort.
"My top priority other than the planks I have mentioned will be going to Frankfort and working with everybody," said Hoskins. "We have got to quit this divisity we have in the local and state government. People have got to come together and work to help the people in the district."
Hoskins is the only democratic candidate for the 90th District state representative race. Lewis will not appear on the ballot in June, but he will be on the ballot in November for the general election.
