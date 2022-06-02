WILLIAMSBURG — Eversole Family Farms is hosting its first horse show of the year on Friday and Saturday.
The horse show will begin at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County Fairgrounds. Most of the classes in the horse show will be events such as ladies pleasure, men's pleasure, and champion walking, and will be open to all breeds. Dennis Eversole said, “Mostly Tennessee walking horses but some others that include mules, donkeys, and also quarter horse classes (will be at the show).”
And while there aren’t events such as horse jumping this time, Eversole hopes they will add an obstacle course later this year for riders and their horses.
When asked why they are doing the horse show, Eversole added, “to donate proceeds to the Whitley County family resource center.”
They also plan on having a horse stick racing contest at intermission.
The horse show will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for children 6 and under. There will be vendors such as the Honey Hut. Also concessions will be handled by the Whitley County boy’s soccer team.
