KNOX COUNTY — Due to the anticipation of heavy rain in the next week, the previously scheduled Knox Summer Series horse show in Barbourville has been canceled for this Saturday, July 30.
Eversole tried to have the show a few weeks ago but rain also forced him to reschedule that show.
Weather permitting, the horse show has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 6 in hopes that the weather will cooperate.
The show will still feature a raffle for a bit and a pair of spurs to help the Knox-Whitley Humane Association. The show will also include events such as barrel racing, relay racing, and pole bending.
The Knox Series at Legion Field in Barbourville will still begin with registrations for riders and their horses at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m on August 6th. Admissions will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids 7 and older. Children 6 and under will get in for free.
