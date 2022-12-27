CORBIN — The Kentucky State Police investigated a collision last week involving a horse struck by a truck.
According to KSP Post 11 in London, the accident occurred around 6:40 p.m. last Wednesday evening on Bee Creek Road in Whitley County.
Upon arrival, Trooper Tyson Lawson determined that a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Robert A. Walker, 74, of Corbin, struck a horse that was in the roadway. Its rider — Logan Brock, 18, of Gray — was transported from the scene to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where he was treated for his injuries. The horse died at the scene, and Walker was not injured.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in collision.
Trp. Lawson is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.