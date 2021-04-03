The Easter bunny stopped by Eastern Kentucky University - Corbin Campus on Friday afternoon. Kids were able to gather Easter eggs and other treats along a bunny trail and get their photos with the Easter bunny as well. | Photos by Erin Cox
Hoppy Easter: Kids get Easter treats at EKU Corbin
