CORBIN — The city of Corbin will begin searching for a new recreation director, as the City Commission approved the resignation of Hope Gibson during Tuesday evening’s special-called meeting.
“She really has done a great job and she’s been instrumental, especially over the last year with everything that everyone’s been through,” commented Commissioner Seth Reeves. “I hate to lose her, but I wish her the best of luck,” he added before making a motion to accept Gibson’s resignation.
Mayor Suzie Razmus echoed Reeves’ remarks, saying Gibson had done a great job.
City Clerk Roberta Webb then read aloud Gibson’s letter of resignation addressed to the Commission and City Manager Marlon Sams.
“Thank you so much for the opportunity to work in this position for the past two and half years,” Gibson wrote. “I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities I have had and I’ve learned so much, all of which I will take with me throughout my career.”
“I wish the city of Corbin and the residents continued success, health, and happiness,” Webb continued to read. “Corbin will always be considered home to me and remain as a special place in both my memory and my heart.”
Sams later told the Times-Tribune that he had spoken with other city officials and it was agreed that the city would start looking for a potential replacement beginning in June.
In the meantime, he says Maintenance Director Eric Jones and Office Manager Shelia Manning will continue to step up and help run the department. Both have been doing so since last week, commented Sams, who added he would help oversee the department until a replacement is found.
The commission also approved removing Gibson from the Hometown Bank, Colonel Sanders Half Marathon account, and adding Sams to the account.
The commission later approved a bid from Williams and Sons in the amount of $2,800 to cleanup debris located at 908 Carter Street. The cleanup was previously discussed during last month’s meeting when Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield approached the commission on behalf of the city's Code Enforcement Board.
Sams said the property had been destroyed by a fire years ago, but that city officials had a difficult time contacting the property owner in the time since. Sams also confirmed that once the debris has been cleaned up, a lien will be placed on the property.
Also discussed last month was the need for a new city garbage truck. On Tuesday, the commission approved leasing a garbage truck through Enterprise Fleet Management for the next 60 months at $2,167.32 a month.
Sams said the truck was fully-loaded and came with equipment installed that would allow the truck to lift garbage cans.
“If we decide later on to go to trashcans ourselves, it can lift it up and take care of that situation,” explained Sams.
“We are definitely in need of this garbage truck,” commented Razmus. “Our other trucks are on their last legs. We don’t want to get in a situation where we can’t take care of our people.”
Sams said he was recently informed by the city’s Public Works Department that a 2002 garbage truck being used had to be taken off the road. He said approximately $6,000 worth of repairs would have to be done before the truck could be added back to the department’s fleet.
In other city commission business:
-The Commission authorized Sams to advertise bids for the Gordon Hill sidewalk project.
Sams explained that last year the city had received discretionary funds from the state to perform sidewalk repairs on Wilson Street and Gordon Hill. Bids were put out at that time, however none were returned for the Gordon Hill project.
The project will see sidewalks repaired on both sides of the street starting from Smith & Smith law office at the bottom of the hill all the way up to where the retaining walls are located.
-The Commission approved and authorized tax refunds ranging from 2018-2020 to Bill and Natalie Hopkins for a total of $373.31. They were eligible for homestead exemption.
-Approved a motion of hiring a legislative consultant for the city pending the approval of the contract by the city’s attorney. If approved, the contract would see consultant Patrick Jennings hired for one month at $5,000.
-The Commission approved the second reading of ordinance 2020-1, which amends ordinance 2-2018 to delete the requirement that members of the city Tree Board be citizens and residents of the city of Corbin.
The motion was passed 4-1, with Commissioner Seth Reeves voting no.
