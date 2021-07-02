EAST BERNSTADT – The U.S. Postal Service honored East Bernstadt Rural Carrier Associate Joshua Murray as a Postmaster General Hero Thursday for his actions aiding a customer who was trapped under her car.
Earlier this year while delivering mail, Murray witnessed a woman chasing after her rollaway car. The customer fell under the car when she tried to stop it. Murray jumped into action to stop the car, alert her husband, and help rescue the woman. Fortunately, she did not sustain serious injuries.
When asked why he acted so quickly to come to the aid of his customer, Murray said, “I didn’t have time to think. It was just instinct to want to help someone in need.”
“It gives us great pride to have such an outstanding employee as Mr. Murray,” said Postmaster David Norvell. “USPS employees really do look out for their customers”.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.
Kentucky-West Virginia District Manager Leeann Theriault came to the East Bernstadt Post Office to make the presentation. In addition to a letter signed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Murray received a specially-designed plaque and a postal jacket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.