CORBIN — The funding efforts to build a farmers market pavilion in downtown Corbin received a significant boost recently, as Corbin Director Maggy Kriebel announced Hometown Bank has pledged a quarter of a million dollar sponsorship to the project.
“I’ve never received a sponsorship anywhere close to that amount in my career,” Kriebel told the Tourism Commission during its meeting Tuesday evening. “I’m so grateful.”
President and CEO of Hometown Bank Tim Barnes said he was thankful of Kriebel for bringing the idea to the bank. He added that the bank wanted to do the sponsorship because they saw a need to help downtown Corbin.
“Hometown is in our name,” Barnes told the Times-Tribune. “We wanted to help what we could and do what we can to further the development in downtown Corbin.”
Barnes said Hometown Bank wanted to host a party for its 20th anniversary which took place last April. However, because of COVID, the bank decided against hosting the party.
“This is kind of a way that we could give back and thank all of our customers for 20 years of wonderful business,” noted Barnes.
The $250,000 provided by Hometown Bank will help cover more than half of the projected cost of $450,000 of the Hometown Bank Farmers Pavilion, which was originally discussed in a joint meeting between the Corbin City Commission and the Tourism Commission in November of last year. Back then, Kriebel explained that she was applying for a $100,000 USDA grant and matching state grant to help fund the project.
“I’m working really hard on that grant,” Kriebel said Tuesday evening. “I feel confident in speaking with a USDA representative in London. He feels confident that Corbin will score high.”
The deadline to submit the USDA grant proposal is March 31, and Kriebel said recipients should be announced in June. If the grants are awarded to Corbin, Kriebel said the pavilion could be built and ready to use in spring 2022.
The pavilion would be built on the 12,500 square-foot tourism lot on the corner of Monroe and Main Streets, across the street from Sanders Park. In November, Kriebel said she hoped the pavilion would be multipurpose, with it hosting outreach programs by the extension office and library, as well as art shows and other events.
“I think it’ll be a great facility,” said Barnes. “It’s going to have bathrooms which are greatly needed in that area.”
On Tuesday, Kriebel said if the pavilion is built, she hopes to regionalize the farmers market and host the market six nights a week while in season.
Kriebel also informed the commission Tuesday, that she and Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams were working together on submitting a bid on the Corbin’s behalf to host this year’s SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit.
Since the summit’s inception in 2013, SOAR has hosted the annual event in the city of Pikeville, Kriebel explained. She said due to changes in leadership, the bidding process to host the event was now open to other communities.
The event will be held on Oct. 13-14 and Kriebel said it would bring dignitaries including the governor, U.S. representative, and other officials to the city of Corbin. Kriebel has planned to utilize the Corbin Arena, the Corbin Center, and has procured the use of Grace on the Hill from church officials to host breakout sessions during the summit.
“What it means for us in the economic realm is to 250 hotels room, in addition to five local restaurants catering the meals and breaks,” Kriebel told the commission. “It means 1,200 people in our community purchasing gas, buying candy bars, after the reception taking them downtown to finish off their night.”
Kriebel said she had been working with the five local restaurants in securing catering menus and pricing for catering to submit with the bid. She also explained that in the bid proposal SOAR wants to see a local community commitment to the summit in the form of sponsorships. Kriebel said she has several meetings lined up with local manufacturing, industries, and other companies in an effort to raise approximately $45,000 in sponsorships.
On Tuesday, the Tourism Commission approved a motion for it to sponsor one of the breakfasts during the summit for $5,000.
The bid proposal to host this year’s SOAR Summit is due April 2. Kriebel said the winning bid would be announced sometime in mid to late April.
Kriebel also updated the commission on this year’s inaugural Colonel Fest event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in downtown Corbin. Kriebel announced that the event will feature a chainsaw wood carving exhibition via J&K Custom Log Furniture throughout the duration of the festival.
Kriebel also announced that J&K had also offered to create a life-sized wooden statue of Colonel Sanders. The statue will feature a hand-carved lifelike face, and will be painted. The 5-foot, 2-inch Colonel will stand on a pedestal making the statue six foot tall. The statue will reside outside of the tourism office underneath an awning to serve as a photo op for would-be visitors.
