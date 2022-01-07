WILLIAMSBURG—Emergency Christian Ministries, also known as the Williamsburg Homeless Shelter, has finally raised enough money to begin work on the shelter’s deteriorating roof.
After the shelter was forced to close its doors early last year due to the poor condition of the building, board members have been working tirelessly to clean out and renovate the building. Officials with the shelter have been working on a “Raise the Roof” fundraising project since September, challenging individuals, groups and organizations to donate to the homeless shelter’s fundraiser to help get the homeless shelter back up and running at full capacity.
The City of Williamsburg and the Whitley County Fiscal Court each donated $25,000 to the project, while Emergency Christian Ministries was able to raise another $21,000 from generous donors from throughout the community, giving the shelter more than enough to complete the roofing project, as the cost of the project will be lower than officials originally thought and giving the shelter an extra cushion in case other issues arise when the project begins in the next few weeks.
Susan Jett, who is currently acting as director of the homeless shelter, said that in addition to the roofing project, the shelter will also be needing a new electrical box installed with all new wiring.
“We have to have a new electrical box because the one we have is so outdated, they can’t get new parts for it, so that’s another big project,” she said, adding that the board is hoping that the roofing project, the electric project, as well as a new security system installation can all be done at around the same time.
But even with the faulty roof, the shelter currently has six rooms available for housing those in need as they can accommodate them.
Currently, the shelter is looking for churches, organizations or individuals to participate in their “Adopt-a-Room” project. Those who choose to adopt a room will be asked to make sure the room is appropriately outfitted according to Emergency Christian Ministries guidelines by providing things like fresh bed linens, bath linens and keeping the room clean for new guests.
Another aspect of adopting a room would be to minister to the residents of your assigned room with welcome bags, providing them with personal hygiene items, helping them to celebrate birthdays and holidays, as well as leaving words of encouragement and offering prayers.
Jett said those who wish to adopt a room can be creative in how they choose to provide for the residents within their room and hopes this will also work as a networking system for those residents of the shelter, as well, as the focus of the shelter is to help give those who stay there the tools they need to land back on their feet.
“We’ve taken as our motto that we’re giving a hand up, not a handout, so we want to bring the homeless back into society and back into a viable living situation and part of that is building relationships,” she said. “You never know what’s going to come out of that if a group gets involved with adopting a room. If someone needs a job, they may say ‘well I know somebody that’s hiring for that type of job,’ so that’s kind of a networking system.”
Jett said the shelter is hoping to hire a full-time director soon and will need regular donors to help pay someone to work at the shelter full-time. The shelter is also currently looking for skilled laborers to help with renovating rooms and other projects at the facility.
“We’re just here to serve the homeless in our community and we would love it if the community would join us,” Jett said.
For more information on how to adopt a room, to donate or for more updates on the shelter’s renovation efforts, checkout Emergency Christian Ministries on Facebook or contact them at 865-407-3972.
