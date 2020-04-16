Home walking program raising awareness of child abuse

WILLIAMSBURG -- The Whitley County Health Department is looking to motivate citizens to walk at home with its Walk At Home For Child Abuse Prevention program.
The program encourages families to practice safe social distancing while helping raise awareness surrounding child abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
"It's a great way to engage with your family and be healthy at the same time," said Kathy Lay, a health educator with the health department. "It helps get kids outdoors, active and engaged which can help with coping with everything going on right now."
Lay says that exercise is helpful in relieving stress and anxiety, as well as helping improve one's immune system.
"We're just wanting to help keep our communities healthy," she said.
The Whitley County Health Department recommends that adults get at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day, and that children should get at least an hour of physical activity daily.
While the walk is helpful for getting exercise, it also helps raise awareness surrounding an important issue, especially during this time.
"There are kids out there who are being mistreated," Lay said. "We want people to be aware of incidents happening here at home, and to report them. Unfortunately, there's a possibility that those incidents rise."
Some health officials are worried that with the added stress and nature of the quarantine, child abuse and domestic violence in homes could see a significant increase.
According to a report titled "Child Maltreatment 2018" (the most recent report available) conducted by the U.S. Department of Health in Human Services, Kentucky had 23,752 child victims of abuse. The commonwealth's rate of 23.5 per 1,000 children is the highest in the country and is more than 2.5 times higher than the national average at 9.2 per 1,000 children.
According to the same report from the previous year, Kentucky again had the highest rate of child mistreatment with a rate of 22.2 per 1,000 children.
Originally scheduled to take place on April 18, and be led by State Representative Regina Huff, Lay said that there is a possibility that the event may be moved to a later date.
Although the walk from home program started on April 1, those interested are still encouraged to sign up for the event. To do so, call Lay at 606-765-7069. The health department asks that you leave your name, address, and a phone number for you to be reached between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Participants are to keep track of the distance and for how long they've walked. Walkers are encouraged to walk around their neighborhoods, homes, or even in place while watching TV, listening to music, etc.
Lay said she would like for those participating to either take a picture or screen shot their results at the end of the month. At the end of the month or once the quarantine has been lifted, walkers will be given a goody bag from the health department for their participation.
