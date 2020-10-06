On Thursday, the Southern Chamber of Commerce, along with Corbin city officials and other guests were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand reopening of Corbin's Holiday Inn Express. Guests were served refreshments and offered a tour of the inn's newly renovated rooms. Door prizes were given away, and Logan Gray of the band Bourbon Branch provided musical entertainment for guests throughout the event. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

