On Thursday, the Southern Chamber of Commerce, along with Corbin city officials and other guests were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand reopening of Corbin's Holiday Inn Express. Guests were served refreshments and offered a tour of the inn's newly renovated rooms. Door prizes were given away, and Logan Gray of the band Bourbon Branch provided musical entertainment for guests throughout the event. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Holiday Inn Express celebrates grand reopening
Lulla Belle Thomas Storms, 76, died September 29, 2020. She married Donnie Ray Storms on April 17th of 1965 and together they raised three children, Michael, Mark and Melissa. The family had visitation Friday with the funeral Saturday.
Bill St. John, age 67, of Corbin, passed away on Monday October 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Corbin, he was a retired security guard, and Baptist by faith. Bill loved sports, especially UK Basketball and Football; in addition, his other favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers, LA Lakers, a…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.