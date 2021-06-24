Historical marker for 1919 race riot discussed by city commission

CORBIN - Members of the Sun Up Initiative are looking for the City of Corbin’s help in obtaining a historical marker recognizing the events of October 30, 1919 in which a riot broke out and 200 African-Americans were rounded up from their homes and forced onto railcars headed south to Knoxville.
Members Lisa Garrison and Kathryn Engle represented the community coalition while proposing the idea to the city commission during its meeting Monday. Garrison said the United States’ current environment was one of reconciliation and noted that various cities across the country had installed similar plaques, monuments, and markers commemorating other racially-charged instances in the past.
“I understand that it’s a scab that we don’t want to continue to pull off every year, but I also know that if we don’t acknowledge our past, it can continue again in the future,” Garrison said.
And while Garrison said she believed Corbin had evolved into a more welcoming, diverse city, both she and Engle said members of outside communities still have negative feelings and misconceptions about Corbin as a result of the 101-year-old event.
“Whether we like it or not, Corbin continues unfortunately to be known for this event,” noted Engle.
Engle, a professor at the University of Kentucky, said she knew of some students of color who had been warned against visiting Corbin. Likewise, Garrison said she knew of Black people in neighboring towns who were just now comfortable visiting Corbin. Garrison said the marker could help the city communicate to those folks that the city has changed over the last decade. Engle said she believed the marker could help “set the record straight,” and dispel some of those rumors still surrounding the event, and that it could also be used as a teaching tool used to educate visitors and locals about the true history of what took place.
“There are students in our schools that aren’t aware of what happened in Corbin,” Garrison said.
Engle said the marker would also pay homage to to those Black railroad workers who helped build the City of Corbin and who “were run out of town.”
“I think the importance also has to do with the permanence of the public display of what is arguably the most important and historic thing that happened at that rail depot,” she added.
The plan presented to the commission is for the marker to be placed at or near the railroad depot, which is planned to one day house a museum dedicated to the railroad. The city currently leases the property around the depot from CSX and has a 100-year lease on the depot building. The application process requires that the property owner of where the marker is set to be displayed give permission. Engle said this is why the Sun Up Initiative approached the city with its request.
“We’ve thought about doing it ourselves, but without the city’s support and helping us move forward, we’re not going to be able to be successful,” explained Garrison.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles asked if there were any plans on including something about the 1919 riot in the museum once it’s up and running, citing worries that the marker could potentially be vandalized if placed outside. Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said she had previous conversations with Engle on the possibility of college students designing an exhibit that would be housed inside the museum.
Several opinions about the proposal and marker were shared during Monday’s meeting. A commonality found amongst those who spoke was the belief Corbin had already addressed the events of 1919. For example, the proclamation signed by Mayor Suzie Razmus in 2019 declaring the week of October 26 as a week of diversity was mentioned. The proclamation is now prominently displayed in Corbin’s City Hall.
“I think there’s always more headway that can be made,” Engle said. “Sweeping it under the rug only works to a certain extent and we all can kind of learn through this process.”
The Kentucky Historical Marker Program is administered by the Kentucky Historical Society in cooperation with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and says it aims to connect events, people and communities in order to bring the past to life and increase the public’s awareness of Kentucky history. Both Sun Up members said their coalition would be more than willing to help raise the approximately $2,500 cost of the marker and that the Kentucky Historical Society works with applicants in determining the best language to include on the marker.
No formal action was taken in regard to the proposal. Commissioners invited Garrison and Engle to contact them individually to discuss the matter further. A vote on the issue could be included on the agenda of a future commission meeting.
“I appreciate the conversation and I think that it’s something that we definitely, whether we like it or not this is our past, and it’s going to be one of those things that confront us as a city,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus. “It does bubble back up and I understand that that is frustrating at times, because it wasn’t us and we know ourselves to be a very inclusive, welcoming community,” she continued.
“We want to attract people to come into our town. We want everyone to feel welcomed to come into our town and visit,” Razmus later added.
The commission later unanimously approved a motion in accordance with the federal government designating Juneteenth (June 19) as a holiday.
