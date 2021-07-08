CORBIN — After 55 years of service to the Tri-County and beyond, Hinkle Printing will be closing its doors but thanks to Bryan and Jessica Hinkle, printing services will still be available under a new name and location, as Hinkle’s Ink Spot Print Shop, LLC will be opening in downtown Corbin later this month.
“Hinkle Printing will be shutting their doors—they will still be available for people to pick up their orders but they will not be accepting any more orders and we will kind of take over their load,” said Bryan. “I’m going to take over their phone number, so it will be the same thing with just a different name and location.”
After opening Hinkle’s Ink Spot Print Shop in Pineville, the pair began looking for a storefront in Corbin for their business, a wholesale T-shirt company, and Bryan’s artwork but after learning that his mother, Kathy, had made the decision to retire from Hinkle Printing, he had to shift gears.
“I was trying to do this gradually and was going to just have an office for the wholesale place and then have a gallery and then my mom decided to retire, so we kind of shifted,” Bryan said. “I have a location also in Pineville, so we do a lot of production out of there but it’s mainly a printing company, it’s no longer a wholesale T-shirt company. It’s a full-service printing company, so we’re taking on what Hinkle Printing did.”
Hinkle’s Ink Spot Print Shop will continue to offer the same quality printing services, including graphic design, letterhead, business cards, brochures and yard signs, just to name a few.
In addition to helping with all your printing needs, the Corbin location will also be home to Bryan’s artwork.
Bryan, whose art has allowed him to travel throughout the country, only began painting approximately six years ago after the passing of his father.
“One day, maybe three or four weeks after my father passed, my wife was painting and she has painted before, she’s an artist but she really hadn’t done it in a long time,” he said. “I was asking her to go outside, maybe go for a hike or do something and she told me ‘sit down and try this.’ So, I did and I have not stopped.
“For about three or four years, I painted every day after work and it really allowed me to decompress and destress and that was what I used to do with alcohol. I really enjoyed finding something that didn’t affect everyone else in a negative aspect and that I could have an outlet for myself.”
Bryan will be sharing his art with others in his walk-through gallery located inside Hinkle’s Ink Spot Print Shop. There, Bryan will have his art for sale, along with other products made from his artwork, including prints of his pieces, keychains and notepads. Bryan will also have samples of his clothing line, A07 Threads, for people to check out in store before purchasing online.
Eventually, Bryan is hoping to move the art gallery into a bigger space where he hopes to also have studio space for other artists to rent out.
“It’s just a concept right now,” he said.
Bryan said the idea is to have the art gallery with his and other local artist’s art hanging up, as well as be a venue to be rented out for art shows. His other idea is to have a studio space available for other artists to rent out on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.
“So basically they can have their own area and set it up how they want if they have a project going on and need more space then what they have, that’s kind of the goal is to have a spacious workspace for artists and not just painters—sculptors, all sorts of artists,” he said.
Once open, Hinkle’s Ink Spot Print Shop will be available to take printing orders throughout the week and then on the weekends, the gallery will be open for viewing and purchasing Bryan’s artwork either by walk-in or by appointment.
For more information, follow @hinklesinkspotprintshop on Instagram or visit www.hinklesinkspot.com.
