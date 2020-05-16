CORBIN — Following Mother's Day and in collaboration with Nursing Home Week, the administration of Hillcrest Heath and Rehabilitation hosted a parade for the residents' family members Thursday afternoon.
Christy Hinkle, director of social services at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation, said the parade isn’t anything new or innovative, but they felt it was another good way to keep residents and family members connected during this unique time.
Gail Gibbs, administrator for the facility, said in a previous interview that this crisis is something they've never seen before, but Gibbs and the staff continue to be hopeful and diligent in their measures.
Hinkle said the facility has had to change the way it conducts activities because of the number of people allowed in spaces.
“The activities are taking longer, so there are fewer,” said Hinkle who usually has a few scheduled Nursing Home Week activities.
Administration said video chatting has been a successful tool in helping keep loved ones connected. And while the facility has also allowed window visits between family members, Hinkle said not everyone’s family members are able to come.
“This way more of the families are able to see each other,” Hinkle said. “I’ve had people cry when we’ve told them their family is going to be coming by in the parade and I’ve had family members cry.”
Both family members and residents made signs ahead of Thursday’s parade. With the unpredictable weather, Hinkle said just finding a day to host the parade was a challenge.
Family members lined up in their vehicles outside the facility and staff members escorted residents outside. As family members slowly drove up to the front of the building, a brief interaction was exchanged that meant more than words can express.
Volunteers from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Home Helpers and several other home health agencies made the day a success.
Hinkle said the residents have been understanding during the coronavirus pandemic.
“And our staff members have went above and beyond so that the residents don’t feel left out,” Hinkle said. “We’re trying to make things as fun as we can to keep their minds off not being with their family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.