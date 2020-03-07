CORBIN — Students from all across the Tri-County area represented their schools at EKU’s Corbin campus Thursday as part of Leadership Tri-County’s Junior Leadership event.
“The Tri-County Leadership is a collection of business people and leaders in the Tri-County who really want to better the area and bring people together and work together between the three different counties,” explained Jacob Moore with the Appalachian Children’s Home and a member of this year’s Tri-County Leadership class.
Each year, applicants are selected by Tri-County Leadership and are placed in a class. The class meets one day a month for nine months. They travel from various organizations and businesses throughout the Tri-County, learning how each sector works and operates locally. Each class also works with helping inspire the next generation of leaders through events like Junior Leadership Tri-County.
“We bring them in to a setting and try to teach them and invest in them different life skills,” said Moore.
“Like maybe interview skills or what happens when you get out of high school, things of that nature to just try to really give these guys kind of a hand up to kind of having an advantage whenever they graduate high school,” he continued. “Whether that’s a professional path, college path, a blue collar, white collar, whatever that looks that. We’re just kind of giving them some skills to kind of have an advantage when they go into interviews or whenever they take that next step in their lives.”
This year’s Junior Leadership Tri-County was kicked off by guest speaker and entrepreneur Bobby Clark. Clark launched his first business in 1987 while at the University of Kentucky and has operated a publishing company for more than 30 years.
During his career, Clark has founded the non-profit Sustainable Business Ventures, help founded the Kentucky Chapter of the Social Enterprise Alliance, co-founded the Midwest Clean Energy Enterprise, LLC, and co-founded the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Clark also served on the White House Conference on Small Business in 1995 and was appointed by the Gov. Paul Patton to serve as the first chair of the Kentucky Commission on Small Business Advocacy.
Currently, Clark works with one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies in developing solar farms in Kentucky.
Students were then divided into three groups. Each group alternated between one of three classes, with the first class being the Green Dot Program.
The Green Dot Program class talked about anti-bullying and how to treat others with respect, Moore explained.
The students also participated in a soft skills class entitled “Speed Dating.” In this class, Moore said students were taught how to properly introduce themselves, how to shake hands during an interview and other skills one wouldn’t normally think about when entering an interview type setting.
The third class worked on students’ leadership development and team building skills. In this class students are placed in teams and are tasked with completing different jobs. For example, students were placed in groups and were asked to construct a device that would allow them to drop eggs from a high-up distance without cracking the eggs.
“We kind of teach them what it means to work in a group, work on a team because when they go in the workforce they’re most likely not going to be working on their own,” said Moore.
In all, Moore said about 30 high school students from the Tri-County’s school districts attended the event. They were picked to participate in Tri-County’s Junior Leadership based on recommendations from their teachers, principals and guidance councilors.
Students in attendance Thursday represented Knox Central High School, Corbin High School, Corbin School of Innovation, Whitley County High School, Barbourville High School, Williamsburg High School, and the Laurel County Center for Innovation.
Corbin City Manager Aaron Sturgill, who is also in this year’s Tri-County Leadership class, said that when approaching the schools, Tri-County Leadership asked that they not just send their student with the highest grades, but to send students that they felt would benefit the most from the event.
“I think that it’s certainly something that each of these things that we’re doing here, all of these different skills that we’re targeting, soft skills, leadership and team building, and the Green Dot thing is really important," Sturgill said. "I think all of that contributes to growing future leadership, encouraging students who may have not had this option before, had this type of thing that somebody will invest into them these ideas or these concepts outside of the school system.”
