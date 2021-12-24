The Corbin School of Innovation’s High School Montessori and Save the Children Early Childhood Program visited the Corbin Preschool last week, providing Christmas activities, including photos with Santa, face painting and presents, including books for every child. | Photos Contributed
High school students entertain preschool students with Christmas activities
