High school students awarded scholarship from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG — Each spring, Maiden Drug Company of Williamsburg awards the Deborah Carol Childress Scholarship to two high school seniors from the Whitley County area who will be attending University of the Cumberlands in the fall.
The 2020-2021 scholarship recipients are Zoe Williams, daughter of Chris and Andrea Williams, and Craig Hensley, son of Harold and Tammy Hensley. Williams is a graduate from Williamsburg Independent School District, and Hensley is a Whitley County High School graduate.
The Deborah Carol Childress Scholarship was created by Jonathan and Roger Powers, Cumberlands alumni and owners of Maiden Drug Company, in honor of their late niece. The award is intended to help local students pursue a college degree.
To be eligible for the award, students must plan to pursue a career in teaching and study one of the various education programs Cumberlands offers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.