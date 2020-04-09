CORBIN — “This is my time to shine,” said Corbin High School Senior Stephenie Messer. “We have to go back.”
As the coronavirus pandemic has forced many officials to cancel schools across the United States, many high school seniors are feeling anxious and frankly disappointed. The situation is fluid, reminds local school leaders. Currently, students in the Commonwealth are out of school until May 1, but Messer and Aaliyah Van are worried it could be for the rest of the school year.
Both Messer and Van attend Corbin High School and are concerned about the uncertainty they are facing.
Messer was in disbelief at first and then she began to realize she was likely losing the rest of her senior year. A year that the two young women had been dreaming about since they were little. Their senior year included trips with the Future Business Leaders of America, senior prom and senior skip day still on the books. But now they wonder if they will get to participate in these activities.
As for prom, the two insist they’ll throw their own at some point if need be.
There was never a feeling that it was OK, said Messer and she said it’s hard watching underclassman who think it’s amazing to be out of school.
Messer recalls watching her brother graduate high school 10 years ago and has been anticipating what the day would be like for her ever since.
“Who knows if I’ll be able to do it in May, or June, or if I’ll even be able to do it at all — it’s terrifying,” said Messer.
Van said the reality that she could have already had her last day of school is heartbreaking.
“We weren’t even prepared,” she said.
Messer was looking forward to the senior prayer circle.
“It’s such a big thing that happens on the last day of school in the cafeteria and what if we don’t get that,” Messer said, adding the seniors as a whole have matured so much over the last year she really hopes they get to come together and celebrate their growth.
It’s hard for the two to imagine that they might not all be together again without that proper goodbye.
Van said it’s just really hard to describe her feelings, adding she’s still in shock.
“I’m anxious, we could go back but what if we don’t,” she said.
Both Van and Messer work in the school and haven’t been able to since it's temporarily closed.
For Van, that bears an extra burden.
“I have a scholarship on the line,” said Van. “If I don’t get all my hours, I don’t get my scholarship. It’s stressful. I have 40 hours left to get and if the schools are closed, I can’t do my job.”
Van said she is still trying to find ways to work and get those hours even with school being closed.
And when it comes to college, well Van’s registration date has already been rescheduled.
It’s a time in their life that they’ve waited, hoped and dreamed of for many years and they said it’s on hold for now.
One thing that both Van and Messer look forward to in the middle of uncertainty is their volunteer work at the White Flag Ministry.
Van said it’s comforting to know the leaders of the White Flag often depend on her and call on her to serve.
“The fact that we still get to be here is amazing,” said Van.
Messer feared the worst when she heard churches had to close as she worried about the White Flag Ministry. But the ministry, just like restaurants, adjusted their service procedures and kept at it, keeping a light in a dark spot for not only Van and Messer but so many others depending on the food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.