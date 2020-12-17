WHITLEY COUNTY - Dressed in festive hats, the Whitley County Fiscal Court approved resolution 2020-35 during its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. The resolution approves the usage of Whitley County’s airspace for one, Saint Nicholas, later this month.
“It’s one of my favorite things every year,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. “It’s probably the most important thing to some people, especially the younger generations in our county.”
The resolution reads as follows:
“Whereas, the county of Whitley in the Commonwealth of Kentucky is made a determination to allow Saint Nicholas (aka Santa Claus) a usage of airspace over the county for the purposes of delivering toys to all the boys and girls of Whitley County, and the Whitley County Fiscal Court desires that all citizens of Whitley County have a safe, and happy holiday,
Therefore, be it resolved on this 15th day of December, 2020 by Whitley County of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Whitley County Fiscal Court grants approval for the usage of airspace by Santa Claus on Dec. 24, and 25, 2020.”
“And we’d like to wish everybody a safe and merry Christmas,” White added.
The court approved the second reading of a petition to adopt Buggy Bill Johnson Road into the county road system.
Buggy Bill Johnson Road is located in Whitley County’s first district and is a side road off of Johnson Cemetery Road. The road used to be part of the county’s road system, said White.
Resolution 2020-36 was also approved by the court.
The resolution authorizes Judge White to sign a contract with the Whitley County Emergency Management office, that would ultimately see half of the county’s emergency management expenses paid for though a grant.
“We’ve participated in it for many years,” White explained, adding the agreement was very similar to last year’s. “This is just to allow us to seek that reimbursement for that half of expenses.”
Whitley County Todd Shelley presented his sheriff’s report for the month of November.
Shelley said his office answered 1,133 complaints last month. It performed 88 criminal arrest, worked 44 motor-vehicle collisions, and opened 31 criminal cases.
In other court business:
-The court approved a budget amendment for the Whitley County Clerk’s 2020 budget. They also approved the Clerk’s 2021 annual budget, as well as an order setting the maximum annual amount salary cap for the Clerk’s office.
-The court approved the public official bond for the Whitley County Clerk.
White noted that this was something the court does annually, and was just a renewal.
