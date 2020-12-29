TRI-COUNTY -- It was a white Christmas in the Tri-County as snow began falling Christmas Eve throughout the area and had the ground covered by nightfall.
The National Weather Service had reports of 4.5 inches of snow in Williamsburg and London and 6 inches in Barbourville.
Christmas Eve began with rain that started to change over to snow between 2-8 p.m. which resulted in sleet for a short period of time as well.
The National Weather Service reported that the snow became heavy at times with snowfall rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour observed.
Snow continued to fall into Christmas morning before ending.
"As temperatures plummeted into the teens and 20s during the evening on Christmas Eve, icy conditions quickly developed areawide," the National Weather Service reported. "These icy conditions continued through Christmas."
Some people throughout the area lost power due to downed trees.
Travel was heavily impacted on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Hal Rogers Parkway was shut down between London and Manchester for a short time on Christmas Eve as was a portion of Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin due to several stuck vehicles and crashes.
State, county and local crews were out on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Saturday plowing and treating roads.
