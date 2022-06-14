TRI-COUNTY — Though the summer season doesn’t officially begin until next week, temperatures across the Tri-County are soaring with heat index values expected to hit the triple digits this week.
The National Weather Service has put out a heat advisory for Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties that will go into effect from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach around 95 degrees and heat index values reaching as high as 105 degrees. On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are once again expected to reach the mid-90s, with temperatures at or near record highs for much of the week.
Those in the Tri-County will need to take some precautions to beat the heat.
According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities every year.
Heat can be extremely taxing on the body and while everyone can be vulnerable to the heat, some groups may be more vulnerable to heat, including young children and infants, senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses and pregnant women. The National Weather Service advises that people check in with their friends and family who may fall into one of these groups or someone who may not have air conditioning.
The National Weather Service has issued the following safety tips:
-Slow down and take precautions if you work or spend time outdoors. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day, such as morning or evening time.
-Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight and helps your body to maintain normal temperatures. Wear loose-fitting clothing if possible.
-Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.
-Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty. Do not drink alcoholic beverages.
-Spend more time in air-conditioned places. If you do not have an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air-conditioned environment affords some protection.
-Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.
-To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
-Young children and/or pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has also issued a reminder to employers that they have a responsibility to protect employees working in hot conditions.
Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link is urging employers to establish a heat illness prevention plan, closely monitor workers in hot indoor and outdoor environments, and learn how to recognize and treat various heat-related illnesses.
“Employers are responsible for providing safe workplaces free of known hazards, and that includes extreme heat conditions,” Link said. “Asking workers to perform physically exhausting work in dangerously hot conditions without providing breaks, water and shade can result in serious illness and even death.”
It is also important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms for heat exhaustion include: dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. If you or someone you see is showing signs of heat exhaustion, move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, sip cool water and seek medical attention if symptoms do not improve. Heat exhaustion may also lead to heat stroke.
Symptoms for heat stroke include: confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness. If you or someone you see is showing signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately, move to a cooler area, remove extra layers and cool with water or ice until help arrives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.