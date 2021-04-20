Hearing held for man facing murder charges for killing girlfriend in 2019

WHITLEY COUNTY - A status hearing was held Thursday morning in Whitley County Circuit Court for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2019.
Nicholas M. Rucker, 40, was not virtually present for the brief status hearing held Thursday morning, but his attorney, Kim Green was. So too was Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling who explained to Judge Paul Winchester that the two sides were meeting after the defense had filed a motion to compel outstanding evidence possessed by the Commonwealth.
“The Commonwealth filed a notice of compliance, and we received in the mail this week, the discovery,” said Green, who also noted that her team had received most of what they asked for, but that she had not had time to go through it.
Bowling said the Commonwealth had included explanations as to why it could not respond to some of the information requested by the defense. Part of the reason was due to the fact the Commonwealth did not have responsive documents to what was requested.
“We put an acknowledgement at the end (of the notice of compliance) that we do understand that it’s an ongoing obligation and understand the duty to supplement if such information becomes available later on,” Bowling explained.
Green then asked if the court had received the victim’s medical records after the defense had tendered an order requesting that the court review the records in-camera. Judge Winchester said that the court had received the records and that they were in the process of going through them.
Both sides will meet again on Wednesday, July 28 for an additional status hearing.
Rucker was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in August 2019 for charges stemming from an incident that took place earlier that year on May 22, in which the victim, Vicki S. Conner, 57, was killed.
Count one of the indictment charges Rucker with murder. Count two of the indictment charges Rucker with tampering with physical evidence. Count three of the indictment charges Rucker with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
On the date listed in the indictment, law enforcement says Rucker shot and killed Conner at a residence where the pair had been staying.
Roger Witt, the homeowner of the residence, testified in Rucker’s preliminary hearing in July of last year that he was at the residence when the incident took place.
According to Witt’s testimony, Conner had come from the bedroom to the living room with others as she was making a grocery list, but was called back to the bedroom by Rucker. Within just a few minutes, Witt said he heard a gun shot. Rucker soon emerged from the bedroom, according to Witt, holding a gun out in the palm of his hand with his arms covered in blood.
Soon after the incident, police obtained a warrant for Rucker’s arrest, though he could not be located for several weeks. Multiple reports of people claiming to have seen Rucker were received by different law enforcement agencies during that time, with some coming out of Tennessee.
Rucker continued to elude police until a tip was received in the early hours of July 4, 2019 that he had been spotted at a residence on Meadow Lark Circle in Corbin, where deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department located him walking out of a wood line and through the backyard of a residence.
According to the deputies, Rucker ran into a nearby home and then out of one of the exits in attempt to flee. He ran from deputies on foot before being tackled to the ground. According to deputies, Rucker refused to be handcuffed, but after following a brief scuffle with deputies, he was taken into custody.
Rucker was indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on murder charges in 1998 for killing his infant son by shaking him. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge on April 19, 1999, but was released after 12 years.
