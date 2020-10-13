WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man charged with three counts of murder, first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence was set to have an evidentiary hearing in Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday. However, that has been delayed, as his attorney from the Department of Public Advocacy wasn't ready for the hearing due to a misunderstanding.
Paul Brock, 40, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin in February 2018. Brock was arrested on Feb. 18, 2018, and the body of Byers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road the following day.
On Thursday, the Commonwealth was under the impression that an evidentiary hearing would take place as the defense had previously filed a motion to suppress evidence, more specifically to suppress eye-witness testimony. The court was informed however, that the lawyer who had filed that motion was no longer at the department, and thus Andrea Kendall, who represents Brock, was unprepared for such proceedings to take place.
Kendall said she was not prepared to do a cross-examination on the witness the Commonwealth had called for Thursday's scheduled hearing. She also stated that she would prefer to be able to cross examine any witness in person, as she was present via Zoom on Thursday.
Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling expressed his frustrations saying he was tired of Brock's case being delayed as it had been delayed twice previously due to the defense not being ready.
Judge Dan Ballou ended up rescheduling the evidentiary hearing to Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and made sure to note that the hearing would take place on that day regardless of any circumstances. While he agreed with the defense that the hearing and cross-examination should be done in person, he said that the hearing would be done virtually in December if need be.
Judge Ballou also heard arguments from both sides in regards to another motion filed by the defense, a motion to dismiss the indictment made by the grand jury against Brock.
Brock was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in April 2018. Brock currently faces three counts of murder, one count of first-degree fetal homicide, and tampering with physical evidence.
Kendall argued that testimony given to the grand jury by Corbin police officer Coy Wilson had severe deficits in it, saying that testimony given by Wilson in regards to eye-witness accounts were not truthful.
The discrepancy is whether the witness said they heard a victim say, "Paul, you shot me" or heard, "oh, you shot me." The witness had said both variations of the phrase during two separate interviews with police. During the grand jury proceedings however, Wilson told the jury that the witness had said they heard the victim say, "Paul, you shot me," argued Kendall.
Bowling made sure to point out that the defense was accusing Wilson of being a liar, and said that he had no objection to the court viewing the grand jury proceeding. He argued that the defense was trying to misconstrue three seconds of the 37-minute proceeding. Bowling also argued that all of the other evidence Wilson had testified to were based in facts.
In the end, Judge Ballou said he would view the grand jury proceeding for himself before making a determination on the motion filed by the defense.
Brock has had three suppression of evidence hearings throughout the duration of his case. The first took place in September 2019. During the hearing, members of the Whitley County Circuit Court heard from witnesses regarding the interview between Brock and police back in February 2018.
Brock's defense team believed his interview may have been coerced by police and that Brock may have been under the influence during the interview.
Brock currently has a trial date set for July 6 of next year, and is being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.
