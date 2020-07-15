WHITLEY COUNTY — As school districts across the Commonwealth are preparing to re-open classrooms next month, school administrators are seeking guidance from dozens of health officials. Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein has met multiple times with staff from all three districts that serve Whitley County and she’s hearing consistently that schools just want to do the right thing.
Rein admitted the challenges ahead are many and it can be overwhelming at times.
“The concerns are mainly around the logistics of the needed changes,” Rein said. “I’ve walked through a school and rearranged furniture with staff to make things fit. I’ve talked through daily routines minute-by-minute with staff to identify areas of concern and troubleshoot solutions. It’s complicated to work out. It requires a lot of change for kids, staff, teachers, parents, and the community.”
It’s a delicate balance to strike when it comes to how comfortable Rein is about sending students back to school.
She believes children must get to go to school and in-person is the best way to do that. Mostly coronavirus is spread from person to person, so in-person school creates risks, she said.
“To do in-person school safely, it will require everyone to do their part. Schools will clean more frequently,” she said. “They are adjusting routines and schedules to spread people out. Students, staff, and families will need to wear a mask (with some exceptions.) They’ll need to stay 6 feet from others whenever possible. There needs to be lots of hand washing and hand sanitizer use. People need to stay home when they don’t feel well.”
While there are still a lot of unknowns, each one of these precautions adds more protection.
If wearing a mask is like a slice of Swiss cheese, it will stop some things, but there are still holes, explained Rein to the Times-Tribune on Monday. She said it’s better than nothing, but not perfect. If you add a slice for staying 6 feet away, that might plug another hole. Add one for hand washing and one for disinfecting, and so on, she said. Each one covers more holes and eventually, you have pretty effective prevention.
Rein, a health leader in the community as well as a parent, hopes that kids, staff, and teachers can go to school safely and with minimal interruption.
One of the best things adults can do for children is to let them see you wear your mask, she said.
“Get them used to wearing masks now,” she advised. “Start small and work up to longer times. It takes getting used to, so don’t wait until school starts to introduce the idea. Talk about staying out of other people’s 'bubbles' and keeping hands inside your bubble. Whatever works to communicate that kids have to stand farther apart than they are used to doing. They have to keep their hands to themselves. Answer questions and give information that is appropriate for their age.”
With schools beginning in just over a month, Rein doesn’t feel great about the numbers in the region.
“I want things to be open and people to be able to do the things they need and want to do like go to work, shop, eat out, and recreate,” added Rein. “We are seeing increasing numbers. We refer to numbers a lot in this pandemic. However, we aren’t just keeping a tally of numbers. Each of those numbers is a person. We are working with people who are impacted by COVID-19.”
Many people call Rein who find out that someone in their office or someone they were with was potentially exposed to COVID-19, concerned about what to do. They often didn’t do important things like staying 6 feet away from people or wearing a mask.
“Even if people are confident that they or their family members will not become seriously ill, it is incredibly disruptive not to be able to go to work because you had close contact with someone or you’ve tested positive,” she added. “In its simplest form, it comes down to disruption on the front end or disruption on the back end. You can do everything to avoid exposure on the front, and that may be an inconvenience. Still, you may be able to avoid the disruption on the back end. If you avoid the inconvenience of wearing a mask or staying away from people, you may get the disruption of not being able to go to work for two weeks at best. At worst, you may end up one of those who experience serious complications.”
For more detailed information on coping with the coronavirus, hand washing or other health information the Whitley County Health Department has provided the following links:
https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/handwashing-family.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html
https://www.autismlittlelearners.com/search/label/COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.