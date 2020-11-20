FRANKFORT, Ky. – Through Dec. 15, 2020, Kentuckians in 120 counties may enroll in health insurance coverage that takes effect Jan. 1, 2021. Enrollment is open on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, with health coverage strongly encouraged as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Five health plans offered in 2021 for Kentuckians on the federal marketplace (www.healthcare.gov), offered by CareSource Kentucky Company, are currently unavailable for plan comparison, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which maintains the federal marketplace. The plans, all of which offer health coverage, include:
- Bronze Dental, Vision & Fitness
- Gold Dental, Vision & Fitness
- Low Premium Silver Dental, Vision & Fitness
- Standard Silver Dental, Vision & Fitness
- Low Deductible Silver Dental, Vision & Fitness
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Deputy Secretary Carrie Banahan noted that work is underway to resolve the issue, which is anticipated to be resolved on or near Nov. 13, 2020.
Department of Insurance Commissioner Sharon P. Clark acknowledged that approximately 10,000 Kentuckians are enrolled in 2020 in one of these CareSource plans.
She advises Kentuckians to consider all options and identify the plan which best meets their needs. “Kentuckians may want to wait until the five plans become available before selecting their coverage for 2021,” Clark said.
Through Dec.15, 2020, prospective enrollees or people helping someone else enroll in health coverage may get help from a kynector, a specialist trained to assist, by visiting the kynect.ky.gov or by calling 1-855-459-6328.
