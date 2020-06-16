TRI-COUNTY — “The numbers are increasing statewide,” said Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein about those testing positive for COVID-19. “They are increasing in many states. This isn’t unique to any particular community.”
Rein said there are 15 total cases of COVID-19 in Whitley County with four of those currently in isolation.
With a good stretch from mid-May to June 8, Rein said there are now more positive cases showing up. And what is concerning is the health department hasn’t found anything in common with any of the four newest cases. Through contact tracing, the health department isn’t finding a common link.
Rein said she would prefer there to be a common link. It would be easier, for example, if these were people that all lived in the same household and the connection was obvious.
The lack of connection leads Rein to believe there is a wider community spread.
And unfortunately Rein said it is fair to say that the increase in cases is related to the re-opening of local and state economy.
“We started to re-open things around Memorial weekend,” noted Rein. “And so timing wise that makes sense, as things get open and people are having more exposures, the more people you’re in contact with the bigger the ripples could get.”
On June 9, Laurel County reported two new cases, four new cases on June 10, two new cases on June 11, and on June 12 the Laurel County Health Department reported three additional cases bringing their total active cases to 11.
On Monday, the Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases to up the active cases to 22 with one being hospitalized while the rest are recovering at home.
Laurel County has had a total of 44 COVID-19 cases reported.
The Laurel County Health Department encouraged citizens to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a cloth face covering when not able to social distance.
On Wednesday, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. the Laurel County Health Department will distribute several cloth face coverings that they have left.
Knox County reported a total of 12 cases as of Saturday.
Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department, is also encouraging caution among residents although she believes the risk to contract COVID-19 to be low.
“We understand everyone wants to be out and enjoying the summertime weather, but we cannot stress the importance of practicing all preventive measures,” said Rains. “At this time KCHD believes the general public is at a low risk of contracting COVID-19, although we strongly encourage the public to follow proper preventive guidelines.”
Likewise, Rein urges community members to remember that just because parks, activities and other businesses have opened back up it doesn’t mean the risk has went away.
“We want people to be super thoughtful about the places they go and the contacts they have and to really be thinking about the precautions.”
Individuals need to continue to stay six feet away from those that they don’t live with, be cautious of things they touch, and keep hand sanitizer with them, said Rein.
