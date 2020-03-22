WHITLEY COUNTY — One local health official is praising the community for its efforts during this time of uncertainty and said the Commonwealth has shown a clear commitment to make tough, thoughtful decisions regarding COVID-19.
Marcy Rein, Whitley County Public Health Director, said she is proud of all the ways she has seen Whitley County responding to this unprecedented situation.
“I know there is fear and uncertainty and incredible disruption happening everyday,” said Rein. “I have seen so many ways that people are coming together to share resources, supporting businesses, and looking out for each other. As the Public Health Director, I thank you.”
On a state level, Rein said leaders are making decisions trying to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system and, subsequently, have as few people die from COVID-19 as possible.
Based on everything she has learned, Rein believes there are cases in Whitley County that just have not tested yet.
“The whole premise of social distancing is based on that assumption,” she said. “That should not make people panic, but it should make people take the federal, state and local public health recommendations seriously.”
Rein has been in touch with many local healthcare workers who are very engaged in preparing and learning as much as possible. Rein said they have been great partners working with them to share information and respond to the community’s needs.
The Whitley County Health Department activated the Department Operations Center and the Continuity of Operations Plan. Services available have been reduced, like regular adult vaccinations and TB skin testing. They have also implemented alterations to services like HANDS and WIC, which are being handled mostly by telephone at this time.
“We reassess every day, and sometimes multiple times a day, as we receive additional guidance, or circumstances change,” Rein said. “These reductions and alterations allow us to implement social distancing and enable us to shift priorities toward our response. We are not testing people at the health department right now.”
While Rein doesn’t know the exact number of individuals that have been tested in Whitley County she is often notified when there is testing, but not the number. She added that she rarely gets notified when commercial testing occurs.
“Roughly, I estimate more than 25 and less than 100,” added Rein. “We will get notified of positive tests. It is just a matter of time.”
But according to Rein, there is no need to panic — a positive test in our community won’t change what we need the general public to do. She assures that when there is a positive test, the community will be informed.
“We will work with partners to conduct an epidemiologic case tracing,” said Rein. “That means we will work to identify who that person has been in close contact with over the last couple of weeks. We will then determine what testing or action needs to come after that. If people are practicing social distancing, that makes that job much easier.”
It is important for Rein to be as transparent as possible through this because she knows she is asking for an incredible amount of trust from the community and admits this experience is hard.
“I want to give information to help reduce anxiety where I can, to avoid rumors, and because our job is to help,” said Rein. “Public health is about community. We will get through this as a community.”
Individuals do not need to be tested if they are not sick. If they are sick and feel like they need to be seen or have questions, they should call their healthcare provider or the hotline at 1-800-722-5725. If they are having an emergency, they should call 911. People can get up to date information at www.kycovid19.ky.gov
