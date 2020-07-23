CORBIN - Marcy Rein, the director of the Whitley County Health Department, was invited to provide a COVID-19 update and to speak to the Corbin City Commission about the importance of masks during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
Rein said Whitley County currently has 63 COVID-19 cases, with 20 of those being active (as of the Monday meeting). She says those individuals who have been in close contact with those active cases for more than 10-15 minutes without wearing a mask have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
Rein said health officials have seen an increased rate of people testing positive for the virus in the state of Kentucky, and said the same increase was being seen locally in surrounding counties. Rein noted several reasons for the rate of increase including out-of-state travel and informal gatherings.
“Masks aren’t the silver bullet for COVID,” said Rein. “They’re a tool in our tool box and they are an important tool for us to use to reduce the spread and to allow us to open, remain open,” she continued.
Rein said updated research into the coronavirus has been the cause in change of guidance over time.
According to Rein, as of July 17, 28 states have mandated mask wearing. Of those states who have not issued a state wide mandate, many localities within those states are issuing mask mandates. For example, while the state of Tennessee does not require its citizens to wear masks, local Tennessee city and county governments do require their citizen to wear masks.
Additionally, Rein made note of how privately owned businesses were starting to require the customers to wear masks.
“Apple, Best Buy, Costco, Starbucks, CVS, Kohl’s, Lowes, Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, Aldi, Target, Walgreens, Pet Smart, Publix, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar have all made some kind of announcement that they are going to require customers to wear masks,” she said. “So that is helpful in that consistency of message. It goes along with the mandate that came from Kentucky.”
Commissioner Trent Knuckles asked Rein about the potential of fines being issued to those not wearing masks.
“At this point, I don’t have a mechanism to issue fines to individuals,” Rein responded. “There is a little mechanism to issue fines to businesses. The approach the health department is taking is, we’re responding to complaints about mask wearing. So we’re approaching a business if we get a complaint about a business, we would respond to that out there. We would take a copy of that regulation, we talk to the manager on site, and we explain what the requirements are and try to troubleshoot any issues they might bring up about what the trouble is of complying with that,” she continued. “Because as you’ll see in the regulation, the onus is on the businessperson to enforce the customers coming into their business to make them wear the mask, or not serve them if they don’t, outside of the exclusions that are in there.”
“There is a mechanism for a warning in there,” Rein later added. “We’re utilizing that as an education tool, and then subsequent action, we float that to the Labor Cabinet and let them make a determination about if there’s additional action needed."
Jessica Blankenship then updated the council on the city’s bike and pedestrian master plan. In the last year since approaching the commission about the plan, Blankenship, along with several city officials, have conducted studies on citizen’s concerns when it comes to the city’s sidewalks.
After conducting the projects, Blankenship said the biggest takeaways were making sure Corbin’s sidewalks were ADA compliant, having the appropriate amount of signage to point out existing bike routes, and pedestrian crossings, and that the group was able to identify the need of a sidewalk along Master Street.
“We were able to identify due to a walkability audit, a lot of our downtown crosswalks, the signals were not signaling,” said Blankenship. “We immediately identified those and within a week the transportation cabinet came down and fixed those issues.”
As Blankenship explains it, by creating a master plan, the city can identify that it conducted various projects to address the aforementioned issues and can then apply for assistance through the use of grants.
Corbin resident Gary Fox approached the council in regards to the city’s fireworks ordinance passed in 2018.
The city’s current ordinance states that a business cannot sell fireworks to anyone under 18, and that they can only sell fireworks between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and must follow a few other standards listed in the ordinance. The ordinance also states that consumer fireworks can only be used between 10 a.m. to midnight on July 2-6 and Dec. 31.
Fox, a combat veteran with PTSD, says he has noticed several residents not obeying the city’s ordinance and that the number of days people are able to shoot off fireworks is too much. He stated that he’s witnessed residents shooting fireworks off from public roadways and not cleaning up after themselves. He also stated that he has called the local police department several times over firework related issues, but that nothing ever came of it.
Later in the meeting when addressing the council, Corbin City Police Chief Rusty Hedrick stated that it was difficult to investigate firework related calls, because of how difficult it is to pinpoint where they are being shot from. He told a story of a particular call where residents on one street complained about fireworks and that after the investigation, it was determined residents on a completely different street were the ones firing them off. He also noted that before the city’s ordinance, there were no regulations on residents when it came to the firing of fireworks.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus thanked Fox for his compelling argument and said that the city commission would revisit the ordinance in the future.
The city’s Park and Recreation Director Hope Gibson told the council that those who paid for memberships at the city’s recreation center will be honored next year. She also informed the commission of a break-in at the city’s recreation center Sunday night.
According to Hope, the suspect was able to find a key and get into the maintenance shed of the recreation center. The suspect took a Parks and Rec Cabota for a joy ride.
“And then he managed to borrow one of our trucks Sunday from 8-5, and took some local kids for a ride,” Hope explained. “So thank you to the police department for handling that. But he returned [the vehicles], not in mint condition, but they’re returned.”
“I would like to thank Officer Rose,” said Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams. “He called me yesterday. He just happened to notice someone was driving the Parks and Rec truck down Gordon Hill. By the time he got over there - I think they found out who it is. They didn’t find him yet,” he continued. “We’ve got some video.”
Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla gave the commission an update on the Arena’s first event since the pandemic, Corbin’s first-ever Rod Run. While Balla said the weekend’s attendance numbers were lower than what they would have liked to have seen, the event’s sponsors were impressed by the venue and plan on hosting future events at the Arena.
Balla also made mention of a future classic rock event at the Arena taking place on Aug. 22. The show will host ACDC touring cover-band Thunderstruck. Balla said the Arena would have a max capacity for the event, and that tickets would be $20 general admission.
In other city commission business:
- The commissioners approved the City Manager’s recommendation to abolish the position of the downtown manager.
Mayor Razmus opened the floor for comment, but no one in attendance had anything to say concerning the topic. Aaron Sturgill, who last held the position, was in attendance during the meeting, and declined to comment on the meeting’s proceedings after its conclusion.
- Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald reported to the commission that six city firefighters would soon be trained to join the search and rescue squad.
- The city’s Code Enforcement Officer Lawrence Benfield informed the commission that since his last update, he has issued 33 letters of violations, had 13 building permit requests, two demolition permit requests including one that would demolish three houses on 15th Street, and nine sign permits.
-The council approved Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to the 2020 COPS Grant.
This is a $250,000 three-year, 60/40 matching grant that would see the city receive two additional school safety resource officers for Corbin’s school district. Corbin schools currently have three school resource officers. The two additional officers will allow the school district to have an officer in each of the district’s school with an additional officer at the high school.
- The council approved and authorized Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to the refinancing of the Arena.
City Manager Sams explained that KLC had notified the city that its bond was up for the current period. He then said the city would refinance the bond for 2.02%, which would save the city approximately $12,000 a month. The new payment will go into effect Feb. 2021.
“So hopefully by 2029, the Arena will be paid off,” Sams said.
- The council approved the full-time hirings of Anthony Taylor, Randy Mitchell, and Jerry Inman to the city’s Public Works Department.
- Council members approved a motion to accept a refund to the city’s Waste Management department.
The department was overcharged on their March and April 2020 hauling bills after requesting to reduce the number of pickups from six to four. The department was charged for six pickups during those months, and was charged an additional $480 for each bill. The total return is for $960.
