WHITLEY COUNTY — Tuesday, December 1, 2020 is World AIDS Day. The Whitley County Health Department is organizing a COVID friendly event to make the community more aware that HIV and AIDS is still around, and it is still real.
“Many people have forgotten this epidemic that has impacted so many in our nation and in the world”, says Kelsee Dewees, Harm Reduction Case Manager at the Health Department.
The Whitley County Health Department is setting up a mural at Nibroc Park in Corbin and the Arts Center in Williamsburg. The murals were created by Health Educator, Kathy Lay. The health department gave a special thanks to W.D. Bryant and Sons for their generous donation of wood to paint the murals on.
The murals serve as a reminder, raising awareness about this deadly disease and telling people where to get more information to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. The Whitley County Health Department also wants to remember those who have lost their lives to this terrible disease. In Kentucky, 63% of people that are diagnosed with HIV are diagnosed with AIDS within 30 days.
Through a program funded by UK, the WCHD has a Risk Reduction Specialist named, Beth Brickley, on staff. Brickley explains that HIV has stages: After an initial infection that can feel like the flu, HIV can lay dormant for as long as a decade. It isn’t until a person’s immune system is terribly compromised and susceptible to opportunistic infections that they may become aware of their AIDS diagnosis. It is important for everyone to get tested at least once and those at risk to get tested more often.
The Whitley County Health Department encourages you to take a photo with the mural and post #ROCKTHERIBBON to raise awareness!
