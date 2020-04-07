Health dept. reports fifth COVID-19 case in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Health Department is reporting Laurel County has its fifth confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday.
No other information was available Monday afternoon. The Laurel County Health Department made the announcement about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
LCHD will work to track individuals who have had close contact with this new case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own and the public's health.
"The Health Department is committed to protecting the health and wellness of its community," Hensley said in a press release.
The Laurel County Health Department reported the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in a Laurel County resident on Friday.
Laurel County Health Department Director Mark Hensley said the fourth case of the coronavirus is a 28-year-old female who is "recovering well at home." The positive test was reported by one of the commercial labs operating across the state.
Laurel County's third COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday morning.
According to Hensley, the third case is a 39-year-old female who is now recovering at home.
The first positive COVID diagnosis came two weeks ago, with a second case reported last Monday. The first man diagnosed with COVID-19, a 53-year-old, was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.
Laurel County's second case was a 61-year-old male. Hensley said that man remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.
