TRI-COUNTY—Though our local health departments have always played a major role in our community, the COVID-19 pandemic has really brought public health to the forefront as their previously “invisible” work has become much more visible.
Typically, our health department employees work more behind the scenes but when COVID-19 first made its appearance one year ago, it became more evident just how vital our health department is in keeping our community informed and safe.
“The pandemic has made people more aware of public health, at least as it relates to a pandemic,” Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said. “When we get a chance to take a breath, we will take advantage of the added awareness to tell people about the other things the health department does. I think in some cases, it carries a negative connotation. People might see public health as the cause of their loss rather than a group of professionals trying to keep people safe. I recognize that frustration. I invite those people to get involved – learn about your local health department, give us your ideas, or volunteer your time.”
Even before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the area, both the Whitley and Laurel County Health Departments were working to prepare for what was to come. One year and over 12,000 cases later, our local health departments have been working nonstop.
“When COVID-19 cases started being reported in states around Kentucky, the Laurel County Health Department started making strategic preparations for a response in our community,” said Laurel County Health Department Public Health Director Mark Hensley. “Internally, we met with our staff members, created a COVID-19 Team, and assigned new roles to implement our response. On March 9, 2020 we met with community partners and local government officials to discuss a planned and coordinated response. We received our first case just 15 days after that meeting. Now the virus was in our community and it was affecting people that we knew personally. Our staff and community partners began to work together in a committed effort to serve Laurel County to help protect and serve our community.”
Rein said that the Whitley County Health Department began having conversations about COVID-19 as early as January and by February, the health department was strategizing about the best way to combat the virus by February—three months before the first case hit Whitley County.
“We developed forms and put together processes and people to do different tasks when we got cases,” she said. “We listened to briefings and updates to learn from how other places were handling things. I had meetings with school leadership to talk about infection prevention and student travel. The number of people being tested for the virus was very small, so we knew each time that was happening, and we held our breath. I really didn't want to have the first case in Kentucky.”
Though the health department was well aware of how serious COVID-19 was even before it made its way into our communities, Rein said she believes the virus didn’t become “real” to the community until they really began feeling the impact of it.
“It was very real to us at the Health Department before it came to Whitley County,” Rein said. “It was like watching it march toward us. We knew it was coming; we didn't know exactly when it would get here. I think for the community, it took a little bit longer. For quite a while, people thought this might only impact people who travel. Maybe we would be spared in our little corner of Appalachia. I feel as things started shutting down; that is when it became real. When kids were sent home from school, that made it real for my family. While we did not have substantial case numbers for quite a while after that, the incredible disruption in everyone's lives was immediate.”
Much of what our local health departments do goes unseen, as the health department works to assess the health needs of our community, works with community partners to plan how to meet the needs identified, implement programs and evaluate the progress of those programs and goals.
“Most people in the general community do not even know what the public health department does, as we mostly work behind the scenes to protect the community from sickness and disease,” Hensley said.
“Often public health is about what didn't happen,” Rein said. “We focus on prevention. You didn't get food poisoning at that restaurant. You didn't get sent to a nursing home to recover after surgery. You didn't run out of food for your babies. You didn't get Hepatitis. You might be glad that stuff didn't happen but probably you didn't give it a thought. It's hard to count what didn't happen. So even if you didn't notice, we are glad for you. We work hard to prevent health issues, and when health issues occur, we work hard to minimize their impact. We have so many programs and things we do that run behind the scenes or might only be on your radar if you fall into a particular population.”
While the role the health department plays in the community has not changed, employees of our local health departments have certainly seen a lot of change in their positions over the past year.
“Our focus has evolved to assess, plan, and implement strategies in response to COVID-19,” Hensley said. “The daily routine of our employees has drastically changed. I cannot say enough to praise the efforts of our staff as they have learned new job duties and worked longer hours. Employees have worked seven days a week with the new job duties and have sacrificed time with their families. The willingness to work under pressure with such great attitudes has been so appreciated. As the public health director, I have to say it has been a privilege to work with an amazing team. In addition to the new roles with COVID-19, that has included delivering personal protective equipment to first responders and community members, providing education to increase awareness of how to prevent and how to respond if exposed or diagnosed with the disease, and contact tracing of cases.”
Rein, who had just taken over the role as Public Health Director at the Whitley County Health Department a little over eight months before the pandemic began, said she never imagined in her wildest dreams that there would be a worldwide pandemic in her first year on the job. Rein had to shift her focus to the pandemic.
“The time I would otherwise spend on grant writing, strategic planning, program evaluation has diverted to COVID-19,” she said. “The 24/7 nature of the work was also new. A few things could pull me in after-hours before, but they were infrequent and short-term. With COVID-19, my phone started ringing in January, and it hasn't stopped. I try to be available for my community leaders and community partners when they call or text me because they have been there for me. Being new to my position, I hadn't had time to develop some of the relationships that were still on my ‘to-do list.’ COVID-19 made me fast friends with those folks and I so appreciate that.”
Health department employees have also been responsible for the continuation of their normal core programs, as well as their new duties in response to the pandemic.
Both Rein and Hensley are hopeful that our communities will begin seeing a return to our normal day-to-day lives as vaccinations continue to roll out but their hope is that our communities don’t forget what this pandemic has taught us.
“It’s my hope as Public Health Director that, in the future, we remember that to continue making health improvements in our community that it requires all of us working together to achieve those goals,” Hensley said.
“I'm proud of all the ways our community has adapted to overcome this,” said Rein. “Everyone learned how to do things differently to meet our neighbors' needs, come together to help one another, and figure out how to get things done. I'm sad the reason is a pandemic, but it helps me to see people step up, brush off, ask what is needed, and be ready to move us forward. That spirit will continue to serve our community well as we recover.”
