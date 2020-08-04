TRI-COUNTY — Knox and Whitley's health departments are advising the public to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure could have occurred at a Barbourville restaurant, the Whitley County Sheriff's Office and a youth camp.
Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases on Monday, including an employee at Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Barbourville.
"KCHD is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work are self-quarantining," Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department said in a press release Monday. "If you patronized this business on Thursday July 30, 2020, Friday, July 31, 2020 or Sunday, August 2, 2020, we encourage the public to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19."
The new cases bring the county to 204 total cases.
Whitley County Health Department reported nine new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 135. Sixty-six cases are active as of Monday evening, with two hospitalized.
Whitley County Health Department made an announcement last week on its Facebook page that anyone who attended services at Saxton Baptist Church in Williamsburg may have been exposed to COVID-19. On Monday the health department further announced that, "If you attended a youth camp July 19, 2020, through July 24, 2020, at Booker T Washington State Park in Chattanooga, TN with a group from Saxton Baptist Church, you also may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-isolate and contact the Whitley County Health Department by calling 606-549-3380. Individuals who feel ill should also contact their healthcare provider."
The health department also made a public notice on Monday stating, "Anyone who visited the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Main Street #4 in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Monday, July 27, 2020, between 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice does not apply to those who only visited other offices at the courthouse."
In Laurel County 15 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Friday until Monday.
Friday's cases listed two of who were hospitalized - a 58 year old male at Advent Health and a 51 year old female at Saint Joseph London. Others testing positive on Friday included a 60 year old male, 29 year old female, 51 year old male and a 49 year old male.
Saturday's cases included an 82 year old male, 10 year old male, 64 year old female, 19 year old female, 45 year old female, 41 year old male, 49 year old male, and 18 year old female. There were no new cases reported on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Monday's cases include a 57 year old female, 57 year old male, 24 year old female, 28 year old female, 48 year old female, 39 year old female and 23 year old female. All of those are recovering at home.
Information from the Laurel County Health Department indicates that 8,888 persons have been tested for the coronavirus and there are currently 196 active cases with 8 of those hospitalized. Four persons have died in Laurel County from the virus, while 185 have recovered.
Nita Johnson contributed to this report.
