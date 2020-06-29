Do you ever wake up and dread getting out of bed cause you know as soon as you put your foot down it is going to hurt? Have you recently started walking or running as a way to stay active during the pandemic, and now you have pain? Or do you ever go to the movies and by the time you walk out you have so much pain in your heel that you have trouble making it to your car? If this sounds like you keep reading.
You may be suffering from a condition known as plantar fasciitis, and it is actually more common then you realize. At one point plantar fascia pain was considered the most common foot condition that health care providers treat. For those of you that are not familiar with the term it is pain that occurs around the heel region of your foot usually, and it can be pretty intense.
They are certain factors that we know increases your risk for developing plantar fasciitis. If you have limited ankle mobility, specifically moving your ankle into dorsiflexion, we know that is a risk factor. Dorsiflexion is just the fancy word we use for the movement of pulling your foot up towards your nose at your ankle joint. Another risk factor includes having a higher body mass index, which is just a measurement use to determine if someone is underweight, overweight, obese, or morbidly obese. Runners also have a higher chance of developing these symptoms. For those of you that stand for extended periods, perhaps at your job, you too are at a higher risk for developing this condition.
Some of you reading this may be having heel pain but are unsure if it is plantar fasciitis or something else. Generally we know that this condition presents as pain on the bottom of your heel towards the inside. This pain may increase with initial steps after being inactive. It may also be worsened following a period of standing, or an increase in physical activity. It is worth noting though that just because you have these issues, does not mean you have plantar fasciitis. To get that diagnosis accurately you need to see a PT or doctor to be sure.
Physical therapist can perform a variety of treatments to help with plantar fascia symptoms. These treatments may include but are not limited to manual therapy, exercises, taping, use of orthotics, and other treatments based on the specific individual. Though we know these things may be beneficial I cannot prescribe a “one size fits all approach” to cure your symptoms through an article. As discussed there are a few factors that may have led to this condition and a thorough examination by a skilled health care provider will be best to provide you with the appropriate treatment to resolve your pain.
Do not be slowed down by your pain.
