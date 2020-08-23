HEALTH COLUMN: Is your shoulder frozen?

Frozen shoulder, also called adhesive capsulitis of the shoulder, is a very common condition in which the joint becomes stiff and painful. The cause of this condition is usually due to keeping your arm immobilized or down at your side for a long period of time. For example, an individual might strain a muscle in their shoulder or even have mild tendonitis and they will stop moving their arm. This results in stiffening or “freezing” of the joint. What may have started as simple shoulder pain, ends up in the loss of function in your arm.
Frozen shoulder can restrict your shoulder movement in multiple directions, but usually shoulder abduction (lifting up to the side of your body) and external rotation (rotating your arm away from your body). Symptoms typically involve dull aching at rest and sharp pains when trying to move your shoulder. The pain can wrap around your shoulder joint, involve the scapula/back of your arm, and even go down your arm towards the elbow. Not only does this condition limit your movement, it can cause serious weakness of the affected arm. The longer that an individual allows a frozen shoulder to persist will lead to worsening stiffness and weakness.
Because of how debilitating frozen shoulder can be, it is very important to seek treatment sooner rather than later. A visit to your primary care physician or physical therapist will determine which treatment options are best for you. NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen are helpful in reducing inflammation and pain. Your doctor may even recommend a steroid injection or oral steroids. But, physical therapy is usually the first line of defense for this condition. Research shows that physical therapy alone heals up to 90% of frozen shoulder cases. Working with a physical therapist is critical for the restoration of normal shoulder movement.
So, what will a physical therapist do for your frozen shoulder? First, they will determine what shoulder movements are limited, which muscles are weak, and take into account your accompanying pain and symptoms. Manual therapy, including shoulder movements provided by the physical therapist will be an essential part of recovery. In addition, other soft tissue techniques (joint mobilizations, massage, cupping, and/or needling) and modalities (ESTIM, ice, and/or heat) will be combined to assist in reducing pain and stiffness. Home exercise also plays a crucial role when treating this condition. A physical therapist will prescribe specific shoulder stretching exercises to speed up the thawing of your frozen shoulder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.