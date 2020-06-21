85th DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE - “I am a business owner in Pulaski County. I have owned my own business for 26 years. I graduated from Shopville High School. I did not go to college. I have worked in the farm equipment business all of my life,” said Wes Hargis, a candidate in the 85th district state representative race.
“I am the president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau and have been for the last 10 years. I do a lot of state with the state farm bureau resolutions committee which is kind of what got me interested in the politics part of it,” said Hargis. “I do see that one person can make a difference sometimes.”
Hargis said he is running because he believes there is a lack of common sense values.
“The way things are going, it just seems like we don’t have common sense values anymore,” said Hargis. “I always look to family, faith and that’s where I will make my decisions on what is right in God’s eyes more than anything else.”
“The main thing I am interested in my kids and our grandkids, but not just my grandkids but everybody’s kids. If we don’t have good leadership in the future, I don’t know it just kind of scares me,” said Hargis. “A lot of times we don’t realize how a few laws can change here or there and have a big effect on us and our livelihoods and how we make a living.”
Hargis, who has been a lifelong farmer, said he is qualified for the position because he has served with the farm bureau at both the county and state levels, growing up on a farm taught him common sense values and he has learned to be a good listener.
Hargis said that he is the first to admit that he does not have every answer.
“If you don’t have all the answers, you go and find someone who does. If you’ve got something that you don’t understand, you talk to somebody who it affects them and see how it affects them, then base your decisions off that,” said Hargis.
His platform consists of planks like being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and being a representative for the agricultural needs of rural Laurel and Pulaski Counties.
His top priority if elected will be to keep tax values at their current rates. Hargis said that because of the COVID-19, the government has been supplying money, but someone is going to have to pay for everything. He said he is concerned about where the money will come from.
