Hampton Haigen Home celebrated its opening on Friday afternoon. Hailee Farmer (cutting the ribbon), the owner of the new downtown Corbin business, has been an interior designer for over 10 years. Farmer named the store after her children, Hampton and Haigen. The business offers home decor and is located at 109 E. 6th St., Corbin. Temporary hours are Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Farmer was presented with a plaque from Greg Razmus with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. | Photos by Erin Cox

