WHITLEY COUNTY CLERK — “I am a Christian. I am strong in my religious beliefs, and I have just kind of always been your blue-collar working man. I don’t come from money. I am just an average citizen,” said Terry “TJ” Hamblin, a candidate for the Whitley County Clerk.
“I have always considered myself a family man — family is very important and it is always a top priority and it is the reason I do everything that I do. I have a wife and two young kids,” said Hamblin. “Between them and my wife, they are my world. Everything I do, I do for them.”
Hamblin said he has always been a community servant and he has worked in the funeral industry for about the last 10 years.
"I have served the community in one of their hardest and most trying times,” said Hamblin. “Now I am just looking to serve in a different way. I think the clerk’s office is one where I could really shine and I think I have got some good ideas that I would like to initiate into the clerk’s office.”
Hamblin said one of the reasons he is qualified for the position is because of his interpersonal communication skills.
“In the clerk’s office, they deal with more people than probably anyone in the county as far as just people coming in and out. People skills are very important — there is nothing more aggravating than trying to go in somewhere and not being treated fairly or not being treated nicely by the employees,” said Hamblin. “That is something I really want to push for, is to just always have a smile on my face and that is one thing that I have always been told is that no matter where I am or where I am at, I am always the same. I have always got a smile on my face.”
Hamblin said his knowledge of technology also makes him a good candidate.
“As a younger man, I would have the technology-knowledge to be able to move us in the right direction and actually make Whitley County more of an example for other counties to follow rather than us following them.”
Hamblin also prides himself on honesty and his leadership abilities.
“I want to improve Whitley County and I want us to all do it together. That clerk’s office belongs to the people of Whitley County. There is no individual person that that belongs. That office doesn’t belong to any one person,” said Hamblin. “It is an elected office and I want to always make that known because, for one, the clerk is in charge of all the elections, so they need to be fair. They need to be honest.”
Hamblin said his platform contains planks like opening the clerk’s office on Saturdays and wanting to teach young students and children about voting.
He wants to open on Saturdays because he understands it puts the people in hardship to have to try to make it to the office Monday through Friday when all of the surrounding counties are open on Saturdays. That is why he said this will be his top priority if he is elected.
“We are failing our students by not teaching them about voting,” said Hamblin. “I want to bring the voting machines back out to schools and set up mock elections and let the kids really see the importance and how it works and the process.”
“The clerk's job would not be about me. It’s about our people,” said Hamblin. “Whatever is best for our people and our citizens of Whitley County is what I want to do and the changes I want to make to help.”
