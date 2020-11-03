Last week the Whitley County Health Department, along with several other community partners, sponsored a Halloween Story Walk for local citizens to participate in. The walk featured the story “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” in sections that were found at each stop of the walk. Participants were encouraged to fill out cards with a feature word found at each stop. Once finished, those who completed their cards could turn them in for a prize consisting of various children’s books, and other items. | Photos contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you