Last week the Whitley County Health Department, along with several other community partners, sponsored a Halloween Story Walk for local citizens to participate in. The walk featured the story “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” in sections that were found at each stop of the walk. Participants were encouraged to fill out cards with a feature word found at each stop. Once finished, those who completed their cards could turn them in for a prize consisting of various children’s books, and other items. | Photos contributed
Halloween Story Walk features Charlie Brown
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Mollie Kelley, 93, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. Born March 14, 1927, in Mummie, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Martha Messer Vickers, brothers Harmie (Della) Vickers, Homer (Janice) Vickers, and Herman (V…
Mary T. Paniconi, age 85, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born in Pell City, Alabama and was preceded in death by her Husbands, Joe Calia and Carl Paniconi; Son, Ricky Ray Hannah; Parents, James Weston Taylor and Mary Turner…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Red zone recommendations' to take affect Monday after record week
- NLMS teacher suspended pending investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct allegations
- Journalist dedicated to finding truth in 5 unsolved murders
- Corbin banker appointed to membership council at American Bankers Association
- Ky. high court won't hear appeal of award in neighbor’s attack on Paul
- CORBIN SPOILS JUMPERS’ HOMECOMING: Redhounds forced and recovered four straight fumbles, three of which led to points added to the scoreboard
- FOUR-CLOSURE: Corbin captures fourth straight 13th Region championship with four-set win over Whitley County
- Louisville trio arrested after pound of meth discovered in vehicle
- PROFILE: Moore wants to bring Washington DC experience to city commission
- East Bernstadt woman charged with murder of boyfriend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.