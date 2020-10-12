Halloween Candy bracket now underway!

It has been a tough year and The Times-Tribune wanted to have a little fun by challenging our readers to help us find the top Halloween candy.
We have 64 candies in round one of our Halloween Candy bracket and voting has already begun, but it isn't too late for you to participate. We opened voting Saturday on our Facebook page with the first eight match ups, Sunday and Monday also had eight match ups. Tuesday will be the final eight match ups in round one.
Go to our Facebook page (Times-Tribune Newspaper) and look for our first three posts and today's post to vote.
Voting for round 1 will end at noon Wednesday.
Then look in Thursday's newspaper for the next 16 match ups (32 candies) and voting will begin Thursday for those as well. The final 16 candies will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 20, the final 8 candies on Thursday, Oct. 22, the final 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and the last two standing will be in Thursday, Oct. 29 so that on Halloween we will announce online what candy you determined was the top Halloween candy.
Please go vote on our Facebook page!
