Baptist Health Corbin Chaplain Susan Williams gathered with a handful of community church members at the hospital Monday evening to pray for the hospital staff, the patients and the 17 Kentucky National Guard members that will be leaving the hospital Tuesday, Williams said. They also provided the National Guard members with an appreciation meal. Williams said on Monday there were 65 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and that at a peak a week and a half ago, the hospital housed 72 patients. Williams also described how tough the pandemic has been on the staff that takes care of people who they have went to school with since kindergarten and they have unfortunately seen some of those people pass away from COVID-19 as well. The group prayed for healing, endurance and guidance for the community and hospital staff. | Photos by Erin Cox

