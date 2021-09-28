Baptist Health Corbin Chaplain Susan Williams gathered with a handful of community church members at the hospital Monday evening to pray for the hospital staff, the patients and the 17 Kentucky National Guard members that will be leaving the hospital Tuesday, Williams said. They also provided the National Guard members with an appreciation meal. Williams said on Monday there were 65 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and that at a peak a week and a half ago, the hospital housed 72 patients. Williams also described how tough the pandemic has been on the staff that takes care of people who they have went to school with since kindergarten and they have unfortunately seen some of those people pass away from COVID-19 as well. The group prayed for healing, endurance and guidance for the community and hospital staff. | Photos by Erin Cox
featured
Group prays for healing, endurance
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Appalachian Kentucky, especially the southeastern part of the state, is being devastated by the coronavirus
- Assault, drug indictments returned Friday in Laurel County
- GETTING TO KNOW... New women's boutique Ever Aston opens in downtown Corbin
- DOWN TO THE WIRE: Jayden Rainwater’s late-game heroics lead Williamsburg to 21-14 win over Somerset
- 26 indicted by Whitley County grand jury
- THE WAY IT IS: Corbin will be fine, let the RPI play itself out
- World Chicken Festival 2021 to entertain Thursday-Sunday
- HARP'S CORNER: AEW taking it back to the 90s
- Corbin man pleads guilty to kidnapping
- Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.